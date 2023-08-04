Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $113.00.

7/14/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,530. The company has a market capitalization of $266.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.

Get Merck & Co Inc alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.