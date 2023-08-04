Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,793,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

