Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB cut their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $555.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mercer International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

