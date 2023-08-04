Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,098 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.7 %

TXN stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,125. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

