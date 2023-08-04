Memex (CVE:OEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Memex Inc. (CVE:OEE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 18221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Memex Stock Up 100.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Memex Company Profile

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN Tempus equips industrial machines with the necessary interfaces that enable data-driven manufacturing; MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition for enhancing the value of time with enterprise resource planning connectivity and job scheduling; and MERLIN financial overall equipment effectiveness (FOEE), which enables factory organizations to link their shop floor performance to actual profit dollars.

