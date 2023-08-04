MELD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MELD has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,195,246 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01899393 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,566,484.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

