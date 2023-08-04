McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

