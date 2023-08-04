MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS.

MBIA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 323,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.21. MBIA has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Get MBIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MBIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MBIA by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MBIA in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.