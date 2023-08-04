Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $42,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Maximus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Maximus by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Maximus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Maximus

Maximus Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 706,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,681. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Maximus’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

