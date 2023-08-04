Maxim Group Trims CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Target Price to $6.00

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 126.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday.

CCLD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 10,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,044. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. CareCloud had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareCloud stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.18% of CareCloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

