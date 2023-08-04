Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,201,037 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,201,037 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.10% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $159,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,478,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,695,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 59.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,842,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,159,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,742,000 after buying an additional 1,670,547 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,165.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

