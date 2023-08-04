Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $97,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Shares of SHW traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.60. 383,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

