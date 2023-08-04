Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $354.28 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 7.40% of TriNet Group worth $354,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TriNet Group by 283.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TriNet Group by 62.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $732,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,431,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $732,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,431,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,392,750 shares of company stock worth $362,737,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 228,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

