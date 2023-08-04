Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.55 Billion Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,900 shares during the period. AON makes up 8.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,552,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $319.26. 318,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,110. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.62.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

