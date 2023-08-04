Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,979 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $72,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 241,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.30 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

