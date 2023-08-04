Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,068 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Southern worth $57,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

