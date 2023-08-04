Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,246 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $76,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,989,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,027,758. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

