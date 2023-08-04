Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,410 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $51,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 893,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,930. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

