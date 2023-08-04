Mattern Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,570 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,407. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

