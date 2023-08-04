Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,682,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,390,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.96. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

