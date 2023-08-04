Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,655. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.