Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $191.30. 1,025,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,748. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

