Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,036,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

