Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 437.3% in the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,041 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,392.7% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 917,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 880,762 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,209,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,219,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

