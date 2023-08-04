Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $15.69 Million Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1,752.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

