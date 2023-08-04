Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 249.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.04. 563,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,239. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

