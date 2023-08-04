Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,052. The stock has a market cap of $430.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.