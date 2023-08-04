Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 617,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.