Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.42. 553,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.68. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

