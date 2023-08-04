Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Materion Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MTRN traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 88,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,507. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth $348,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Materion by 113.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. CL King lifted their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

