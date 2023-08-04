Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTLS. Kepler Capital Markets raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

MTLS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 152,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Materialise has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Materialise had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 176.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

