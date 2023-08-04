Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.18. 1,417,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a market cap of $371.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

