Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $9.76-$10.22 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC traded down $13.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,739. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $109.15 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

