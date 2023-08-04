MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRDB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MariaDB in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the first quarter worth $193,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in MariaDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,190,000. Finally, Intel Corp bought a new position in MariaDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,066,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRDB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. MariaDB has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

MariaDB ( NYSE:MRDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter.

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

