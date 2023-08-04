Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Marcus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marcus

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE MCS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 277,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a PE ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $152.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Marcus by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.