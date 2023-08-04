Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,206,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

