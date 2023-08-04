Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Down 8.3%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.89 and last traded at $54.89. 78,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 125,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.