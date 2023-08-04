Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 508,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,869. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

