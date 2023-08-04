LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,954,000 after purchasing an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.