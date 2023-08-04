LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.66-0.70 EPS.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,442. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

