LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.66-0.70 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

