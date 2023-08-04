Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.43

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 11039765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Luckin Coffee Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of -0.58.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $855.22 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 44.50%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.