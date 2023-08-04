Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 10,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

