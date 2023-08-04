LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $45.87 million and $1.66 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 933,973,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 898,073,895 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

