Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on shares of Lomiko Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

About Lomiko Metals

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Featured Articles

