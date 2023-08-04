Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 5.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.30. 196,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,232. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

