LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SCD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

