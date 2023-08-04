Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,052,000. Lantheus comprises about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lantheus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

