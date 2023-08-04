Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,570 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $462,128. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $74.57. 552,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.85. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

