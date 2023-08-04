Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $22,390,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 1,934.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 239,685 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 418,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,818. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

